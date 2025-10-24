309 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya

A total of 309 Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Libya were brought back to Dhaka on Friday with support from the stakeholders, including the Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

They arrived at 9am on a chartered flight operated by Fly Oya International.

Officials from the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment said the returnees had been staying in Libya irregularly and many had entered the country with the help of human traffickers, hoping to reach Europe illegally by sea. Some of them had been abducted or subjected to torture in Libya.

Officials from the ministries concerned and IOM welcomed the returnees at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The Foreign Ministry urged them to share their harrowing experiences publicly to help raise awareness against risky migration.

IOM provided each migrant with travel allowances, food supplies and primary medical support upon arrival.

Authorities said efforts are ongoing to safely repatriate more Bangladeshis held in various detention centers in Libya.