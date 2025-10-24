Friday, October 24, 2025

309 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya

The Foreign Ministry urged them to share their harrowing experiences publicly to help raise awareness against risky migration

A total of 309 Bangladeshi nationals arrive in Dhaka from Libya on a chartered flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday, October 24, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 09:18 PM

A total of 309 Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Libya were brought back to Dhaka on Friday with support from the stakeholders, including the Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

They arrived at 9am on a chartered flight operated by Fly Oya International.

Officials from the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment said the returnees had been staying in Libya irregularly and many had entered the country with the help of human traffickers, hoping to reach Europe illegally by sea. Some of them had been abducted or subjected to torture in Libya.

Officials from the ministries concerned and IOM welcomed the returnees at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The Foreign Ministry urged them to share their harrowing experiences publicly to help raise awareness against risky migration.

IOM provided each migrant with travel allowances, food supplies and primary medical support upon arrival.

Authorities said efforts are ongoing to safely repatriate more Bangladeshis held in various detention centers in Libya.

