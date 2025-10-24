Prof Yunus: UN must continue to evolve to fulfill collective aspiration for peace

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Friday said the United Nations, which marks the 80th anniversary, must continue to evolve and adapt if it is to fulfill its collective aspiration for peace and multilateralism.

"We join the call for reforming the UN to make it more agile, integrated, and equipped to deliver the aspirations of all people in an evolving global landscape," he said in a message marking the United Nations Day that falls on Friday.

On this solemn occasion, Prof Yunus said they pledge that Bangladesh will continue to do its part to ensure a stable and peaceful world, as envisioned in the UN Charter.

This year, they are celebrating the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

On this day, on behalf of the people of Bangladesh, Prof Yunus wished all member states, partners in the UN system, and other stakeholders a happy United Nations Day.

"This is an occasion for the international community to renew its pledge to build a world free from fear and want, and rejuvenate the spirit of multilateralism and consensus-building that the UN embodies," Prof Yunus said.

Over the past eight decades, he said, the United Nations has expanded its scope of work and deepened its engagement around the globe.

It has played an indispensable role in advancing peace and security, in protecting human rights and in promoting sustainable development, improving lives across the world.

Since attaining its membership in 1974, Prof Yunus said, Bangladesh has assiduously built its reputation as an active, responsible, and contributing member of the UN.

"Bearing the flag of the culture of peace, Bangladesh has been participating in the most perilous UN peacekeeping operations across the globe and has been one of the leading contributor countries under the UN blue helmet," he said.

"Many of our valiant soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice for the sake of establishing peace," Prof Yunus said.

Be it sustainable development, trade, or addressing the climate crisis, global South countries like Bangladesh thrive in a rules-based multilateral system, he said.

"We, however, witness with concern the tensions of unilateral measures and unequal treatment in bilateral relations. The recent conflicts have plunged the world into collective uncertainty," said the chief adviser.

He said they must acknowledge that multilateral diplomacy is under strain.

"Extreme nationalism and indifference to human pain are destroying the progress humanity has built through decades of struggle," he said.

Prof Yunus said the world has become an audience to live broadcasts of a genocide happening in Gaza.

"In our own backyard, we have witnessed the deprivation of rights and persecution of the Rohingyas, rooted in cultural identity-based politics, for which we have called for renewed attention of the international community," he said.

Building future together

The United Nations is the most universal international organization, making it truly global in reach.

By promoting peace, human rights and social progress, including access to healthcare and education, the United Nations has improved the lives of people around the world, creating better living standards for all, the UN said.

Eighty years after its founding, the United Nations faces new challenges.

The organization is working on ways to adapt and strengthen itself. With the Agenda 2030, the Pact for the Future, and the UN80 initiative, the UN is looking to renew the foundations of international cooperation and to ensure that it can deliver for people everywhere.

A symbol of hope for global unity

United Nations Day, on October 24, marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter.

With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.

There is no other global organization with the legitimacy, convening power and normative impact of the United Nations.

"No other global organization gives hope to so many people for a better world and can deliver the future we want," said the UN.

Today, the urgency for all countries to come together, to fulfil the promise of the nations united, has rarely been greater.

UN Day, celebrated every year, offers the opportunity to amplify our common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that have guided us for the past 80 years.