Canada affirms support for Bangladesh’s peaceful electoral transition

Canada on Sunday expressed its support for Bangladesh as the country moves towards a “peaceful transition” through “free, fair, inclusive and participatory” elections.

The July National Charter, signed by the political parties recently, outlines key democratic reforms for implementation, said the High Commission in a post shared from its verified social media handles.

On Friday, Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Ajit Singh joined members of the diplomatic community to witness an important moment in Bangladesh’s history, the signing of the July Charter by political parties after over a year of consensus-building by the interim government.

Soon after signing the July Charter on Friday, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Friday said the signing of the “July National Charter 2025” symbolizes a tune of unity and this unity will guide them towards the upcoming national election.

He expressed optimism that a fair and festive election would be held in February next year, maintaining the existing unity among the politicians.

“We are talking about the elections. The tune we played together today is a tune of unity. We will move forward to the election with this same spirit. The election will be held in February, and it is essential that we maintain this unity,” Prof Yunus said.