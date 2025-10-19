Sunday, October 19, 2025

Bangladesh seeks Saudi support for greening, rainwater harvesting in coastal areas

Ambassador Dr Abdullah invited Rizwana Hasan to the 5th Islamic Conference, hoping to boost cooperation on environment and climate resilience

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan meets Saudi Ambassador Dr Abdullah Zafer H bin Abiyah at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 05:43 PM

Bangladesh has sought Saudi Arabia’s support for greening initiatives and rainwater harvesting projects in saline-prone coastal areas to help communities adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan made the call on Sunday during a meeting with Dr Abdullah Zafer H bin Abiyah, ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh, at her office in the Secretariat.

During the discussion, the adviser sought Saudi cooperation in tackling climate risks, promoting nationwide tree plantation, and ensuring access to safe drinking water in coastal regions through rainwater harvesting.

“Bangladesh is among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, and international cooperation is crucial to effectively address this challenge,” she said.

Ambassador Dr Abdullah invited Rizwana Hasan to attend the upcoming 5th session of the Islamic Conference and expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral cooperation in environmental conservation and climate resilience.

He also discussed the possibility of joint initiatives between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in areas such as green technology, renewable energy, and water resource management.

Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Syeda Rizwana Hasan
