Prof Yunus: Through polls in Feb, we institutionalize commitment to people’s power

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Monday said they will hold the national election in February and with it, they will institutionalize their commitment to justice and people’s power.

Last year, Prof Yunus said, people of Bangladesh rose peacefully to reclaim their power to ensure democracy, peace, and human rights for all.

"It was our youth — young people full of courage and hope — who led that movement. Their demand was simple--to give power back to the people. To create a society based on fairness, inclusion, and trust," he said while delivering his keynote speech at the 2025 World Food Forum (WFF).

Prof Yunus said: "Those young people are engaged in the rebuilding of their institutions today. They are shaping a new Bangladesh — one that puts its people at the center of governance."

A country that feeds its people — and more, he added.

In Bangladesh, despite its small land area, half of Italy, Prof Yunus said, they feed over 170 million people, and also support 1.3 million Rohingyas who fled under violence in Myanmar.

"We have become self-sufficient in rice — our staple. We are among the world’s top producers of rice, vegetables, and freshwater fish," he said.

The farmers have raised cropping intensity to 214%.

"We’ve released 133 climate-resilient rice varieties. We’ve mechanized farming, with subsidies of up to 70%. We’ve built a robust food distribution system. We are reducing stunting. We are diversifying diets. We are greening our agriculture — protecting soil, water, and biodiversity," Prof Yunus said.

Earlier, the Global Youth Forum opening ceremony marked the beginning of the 2025 World Food Forum (WFF) flagship week at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), bringing together thousands of young changemakers, government representatives, scientists, and partners united in their commitment to build a better food future.

“Today is about looking forward to the future that youth are already shaping,” said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu in his opening remarks.

He praised young people’s determination, noting: “When I look at this generation, I see one that refuses to accept limits.”

Encouraging them to take the lead, he added: “I ask you not just to participate, but to lead. Speak boldly. Listen generously. Challenge each other, and lift each other.”

Held under the theme “Hand in hand for better foods and a better future,” this year’s forum celebrates FAO’s 80th anniversary and emphasizes the importance of working together across generations, sectors and regions to drive progress towards more sustainable, inclusive and resilient agrifood systems.

The theme aligns with FAO’s vision of the four betters – better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life – leaving no one behind – the guiding framework for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The opening ceremony featured remarks from Lesego Chombo, minister for Youth and Gender Affairs, Botswana; Carlos Do Canto Monteiro, minister for Youth and Sports, Cabo Verde; Víctor Julio Carvajal Porras, minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Costa Rica; and Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, minister for Family and Social Services, Türkiye.

Now in its fifth edition, the World Food Forum has evolved into a global, youth-led platform that brings together diverse stakeholders to accelerate action through three interconnected pillars: the Global Youth Action Initiative, the Science and Innovation Forum, and the Hand-in-Hand Investment Forum.

By bridging these dimensions, the WFF provides a space for dialogue and collaboration across generations, translating ideas into scalable solutions that contribute to the SDGs.

As the WFF week unfolds, participants are engaging in discussions, innovation competitions, capacity building activities, and creative showcases that reflect this year’s shared message: only by working “hand in hand” can we achieve better foods and a better future for all.

The World Food Forum once again aims to demonstrate that when youth, science, innovation, and investment come together, transformation is not only possible – it is already underway.