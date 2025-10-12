Sunday, October 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EU launches climate and energy initiative in Bangladesh

EU Ambassador Michael Miller urges Bangladesh to integrate decarbonization, climate resilience into policies

EU Ambassador Michael Miller at an event focused on connecting European and Bangladeshi companies working on flood management, desalinization, and climate smart agriculture on October 9, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 12 Oct 2025, 04:49 PM

The European Union (EU) has launched the expanded Team Europe Initiative on Climate and Energy in Bangladesh, aiming to strengthen climate mitigation—especially in the energy sector—and climate adaptation, officials said.

EU Ambassador Michael Miller at an event recently urged Bangladesh to integrate decarbonization and climate resilience into its public policies, highlighting the vital role of private sector investment alongside public financing.

Ambassador Miller set out that the European Union, EU Member States, European financing institutions, Norway and Switzerland, working as Team Europe, and hand in hand with Bangladesh contributes more than €3.7 billion, addressing the energy sector modernisation (energy efficiency, renewable energy, and grid updating), climate mitigation, and also climate adaptation (climate resilient livelihoods and water management, including clean drinking water).

The ambassador said the European Union is unwavering in its support of the Paris Agreement.

Through the European Green Deal, driving transition to a net-zero economy by 2050, the EU has turned away from fossil fuels, embracing decarbonisation and clean technology, decoupling economic growth from emissions growth.

The Green Deal is the EU’s growth strategy and the European Union is committed to delivering on its objectives.

The EU Ambassador called upon Bangladesh to mainstream decarbonization and climate resilience in its public policies.

He recognized the key role of private sector investment in  complementing public financing.

“To mobilize investments, we will need to see continued efforts undertaken - building on the work of the interim government - to restore good governance. And we will need to see  the creation of a level playing field and greater transparency in procurement and  investment decisions, such that EU economic operators may compete on the basis of commercial merit,” added Michael Miller.

He also referred to this week’s launch of the EU Global Gateway hub, which will globally support private sector investment projects.

Stressing the importance of a swift launch of the EU’s Global Green Bond Initiative in Bangladesh, Miller said: “Green bonds are one of the best ways to raise private funds for sustainable and climate-related investments. They draw in foreign and domestic investors, diversify issuers' funding sources, and include clear commitments to the SDGs and the Paris Agreement”.

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said: "Climate change is a harsh reality for Bangladesh. Adaptation has long been part of our lives, but the growing scale and intensity of climate impacts have pushed our people beyond their limits.”

She emphasized that adaptation alone cannot ensure survival if global emission reduction commitments are not met. “If the 1.5°C target is not maintained, adaptation will not be enough for countries like Bangladesh,” she warned, calling on major emitters to fulfil their obligations under the Paris Agreement.

The Team Europe Initiative is co-chaired by Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the EU.

The event focused on connecting European and Bangladeshi companies working on flood management, desalinization, and climate smart agriculture and on how to crowd-in private sector innovation, funding, and interventions.

Topics:

European Union (EU)Climate and environmental emergencies
Read More

EC secretary: EU plans to deploy 150 observers for Bangladesh election

BNP holds meeting with European parliamentary delegation

EU pre-election team meets EC over parliamentary polls

EU team to visit EC ahead of Bangladesh national election

Mounir Satouri: NY Rohingya conference aimed at political solution

EU parliamentarians express satisfaction with Bangladesh’s HR efforts

Latest News

Five dengue patients die, 953 hospitalized in 24hrs

Mortein strikes back with a political party of its own

Bangladesh’s GDP growth slows sharply in Q4’FY25

World number 204 Vacherot beats cousin Rinderknech to win Shanghai Masters

ADB delegation visits Envoy Textiles office

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x