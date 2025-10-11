Dhaka, Brussels advance talks on partnership agreement

Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) have agreed to intensify efforts to conclude negotiations on the Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) at the earliest possible time, reaffirming their commitment to a broad-based and forward-looking partnership.

The consensus was reached during the third round of PCA negotiations held virtually from Thursday to Friday.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by Dr Md Nazrul Islam, secretary (Bilateral) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the EU side was headed by Paola Pampaloni, acting managing director at the European External Action Service (EEAS), according to a press release issued Saturday.

Once finalized, the PCA will establish a comprehensive legal framework for future Bangladesh-EU relations, encompassing political dialogue, governance, trade and investment, development cooperation, and other strategic areas.

The agreement will mark a historic milestone, positioning Bangladesh as the first South Asian country to sign a PCA with the European Union—a reflection of the growing depth and maturity of bilateral ties.

During the talks, both sides reiterated their shared vision for a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement that responds to evolving priorities and global challenges.

Discussions covered a wide range of thematic areas, including climate change, digital cooperation, education, migration, counter-terrorism, peace and security, and sustainable development.

Negotiators engaged in constructive dialogue to narrow gaps and align positions on key provisions of the draft agreement.

Dr Nazrul Islam emphasized Bangladesh’s commitment to a partnership that supports its long-term development goals, strengthens multilateral cooperation, and acknowledges the country’s progress toward upper-middle-income status.

Pampaloni commended the cooperative spirit and steady progress of the negotiations, highlighting the EU’s strong interest in deepening engagement with Bangladesh as a strategic partner in South Asia.

The fourth round of negotiations is expected to take place in Dhaka at a mutually agreed date.

Officials from various ministries, divisions, and government agencies of Bangladesh participated in the discussions both in person and virtually.