309 more Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya

A total of 309 Bangladeshi nationals who had been staying irregularly in Tripoli and the surrounding areas of Libya were repatriated to Bangladesh on Friday through a coordinated effort of the Government of Bangladesh and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The repatriation was arranged jointly by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Libya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, in close cooperation with the Government of Libya and the IOM, said a press release.

The returnees arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10:30am on a chartered flight operated by Fly Oya International, reported BSS.

According to official sources, most of the repatriated individuals had been deceived by human traffickers who lured them to Libya with false promises of reaching Europe via irregular sea routes.

Many of them were reportedly subjected to kidnapping and physical abuse during their stay in Libya.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the IOM welcomed the returnees upon arrival at the airport.

On behalf of the foreign ministry, the repatriated citizens were encouraged to share their experiences publicly to raise awareness and help prevent others from falling victim to similar trafficking schemes.

Each returnee received food packages and basic medical assistance provided by the IOM.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the IOM, continues to work closely to ensure the safe return of Bangladeshi citizens still detained in various Libyan detention centers.

Officials reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of Bangladeshi expatriates and maintaining strong cooperation with international partners to combat human trafficking and ensure the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of migrants in distress.