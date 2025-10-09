NCP leaders meet with German ambassador

Leaders of the National Citizens' Party (NCP) paid a courtesy call on the German Ambassador to Bangladesh, Dr Rüdiger Lotz, on Thursday at the German Embassy in Dhaka’s Progoti Sarani.

On behalf of the NCP, Joint Convenor and Head of Foreign Affairs Cell, Sultan Mohammad Zakaria, welcomed the ambassador.

Other attendees included Joint Convenor Nusrat Tabassum, Joint Member Secretaries Alauddin Mohammad, Tahsin Riaz, and Saif Mostafiz, and Joint Chief Coordinator Navid Nawroz Shah.

During the meeting, the German ambassador inquired about the context of the July uprising, the progress of reforms, the upcoming elections, and the NCP’s vision for a “New Bangladesh.”

NCP leaders discussed their 24-point manifesto for building a new Bangladesh.

Both sides agreed on enhancing long-standing political and trade relations between Germany and Bangladesh.

The NCP delegation also requested simplification of the visa process for Bangladeshi students wishing to study in Germany.