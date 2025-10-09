Thursday, October 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

NCP leaders meet with German ambassador

The German envoy discussed reforms and elections; NCP shared its plan and sought easier student visas

NCP paid a courtesy call on the German Ambassador to Bangladesh, Dr Rüdiger Lotz at the German Embassy in Dhakas Progoti Sarani, on October 9, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 08:32 PM

Leaders of the National Citizens' Party (NCP) paid a courtesy call on the German Ambassador to Bangladesh, Dr Rüdiger Lotz, on Thursday at the German Embassy in Dhaka’s Progoti Sarani.

On behalf of the NCP, Joint Convenor and Head of Foreign Affairs Cell, Sultan Mohammad Zakaria, welcomed the ambassador.

Other attendees included Joint Convenor Nusrat Tabassum, Joint Member Secretaries Alauddin Mohammad, Tahsin Riaz, and Saif Mostafiz, and Joint Chief Coordinator Navid Nawroz Shah.

During the meeting, the German ambassador inquired about the context of the July uprising, the progress of reforms, the upcoming elections, and the NCP’s vision for a “New Bangladesh.”

NCP leaders discussed their 24-point manifesto for building a new Bangladesh.

Both sides agreed on enhancing long-standing political and trade relations between Germany and Bangladesh.

The NCP delegation also requested simplification of the visa process for Bangladeshi students wishing to study in Germany.

Topics:

Bangladesh-GermanyNational Citizen Party
Read More

Sarjis: Crisis won't end without proper implementation of July Charter

Sarjis: NCP preparing for February election

NCP refuses any symbol from EC’s list, renews demand for Water Lily

Sarjis: NCP to contest polls under Shapla symbol

NCP holds talks with Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan

Nahid: Many advisers thinking of safe exit

Latest News

HSC results likely between October 16 and 18

Govt continues efforts to free 25 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Asif Mahmud: Police firing killed 2 in front of me in Chankharpul

No Jamal, Shomit, Fahamedul in starting XI as fans turn up in force in Dhaka

July National Charter to be signed on October 15

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x