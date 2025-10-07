Bangladesh elected president of Unesco General Conference

Bangladesh has been elected president of the 43rd General Conference of Unesco, marking a historic milestone in the country’s 53-year membership with the organization.

During the vote held on Tuesday at the 222nd Session of the Unesco Executive Board in Paris, Bangladesh candidate Ambassador Khondker M Talha secured the presidency with a 30–27 victory over Japan.

Initially, four countries—Bangladesh, Japan, India and the Republic of Korea—had contested the position.

However, India and the Republic of Korea withdrew their candidatures in September.

This is the first time Bangladesh has been elected to this apex position within Unesco.

Ambassador Khondker M Talha, Bangladesh’s permanent delegate to the Unesco and Ambassador to France, Monaco and Côte d’Ivoire, will assume the presidency.

He will succeed Ambassador Simona Mirela Miculescu of Romania at the upcoming General Conference, to be held later this month in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.



Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Education Adviser Dr CR Abrar and Cultural Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki expressed their appreciation to the Executive Board for electing Bangladesh to this prestigious position.

Professor Yunus called it “a landmark achievement” and thanked the education and cultural advisers, as well as the Permanent Mission, for their leadership in driving Bangladesh’s successful campaign.

"This is a proud moment for Bangladesh," the chief adviser said.

Education Adviser Dr CR Abrar noted: “This election to Unesco's highest office will bring global attention to Bangladesh’s contributions in arts, culture, and education. It is a rare honour.”



Cultural Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki added: “Bangladesh’s active participation in recent Unesco sessions has already drawn praise. This new role offers a powerful platform to project the vibrancy of our artistic, cultural, and heritage landscape on the world stage."

Appointed as Bangladesh’s Permanent Delegate to Unesco in 2021 Ambassador Talha expressed deep gratitude to the executive board members for their confidence in Bangladesh’s leadership.

“This is a historic achievement for our country,” he stated, pledging to work tirelessly to uphold Unesco’s mandate during this critical time for global multilateralism.