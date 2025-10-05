Sunday, October 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Finnish president praises Bangladesh's socio-economic progress

The Bangladesh ambassador to Finland briefed the Finnish president on trade, investment, and climate cooperation

Bangladeshi non-resident ambassador to Finland Wahida Ahmed met Finland President Alexander Stubb on October 3, 2025, on Friday. Photo: BSS
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 11:07 PM

Finland President Alexander Stubb has praised Bangladesh's remarkable socio-economic development and expressed satisfaction over the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

He came up with the observation when non-resident Bangladesh Ambassador to Finland Wahida Ahmed presented her credentials at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on Friday, according to a message received on Sunday. 

President Stubb appreciated the progress achieved by Bangladesh under its national development agenda, noting that the country has emerged as a dynamic economy with commendable achievements in poverty reduction, women's empowerment, and sustainable growth. 

He conveyed his best wishes for Bangladesh's continued success and reaffirmed Finland's interest in further strengthening the partnership in key areas.

Bangladesh ambassador briefed the Finnish President on various aspects of the bilateral relationship, with special emphasis on trade and investment, technology transfer, climate change cooperation, and green transition initiatives. 

She also apprised him of Bangladesh's current political situation, the interim government's activities, and preparations for the upcoming national elections, which the President followed with keen interest.

President Stubb wished Ambassador Wahida Ahmed a successful tenure and expressed confidence that her assignment would contribute to deepening the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Bangladesh and Finland.

Counsellor Ms Amreen Jahan accompanied the ambassador during the credential presentation.

Topics:

BangladeshFinland
