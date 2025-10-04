Seven British MPs call for swift election in Bangladesh

Seven members of parliament (MPs) in the UK, along with a member of the House of Lords, have urged the interim government of Bangladesh to organize a prompt and peaceful election. They expressed concern that the ongoing political situation and human rights violations are currently threatening the country’s electoral process.

In a letter published on Saturday in The Times, the MPs detailed the human rights situation and political crisis in Bangladesh. They noted that the interim government has been in power for more than a year, during which incidents of judicial overreach and violations of citizens’ rights have increased.

The MPs alleged that some political parties are being excluded from the upcoming elections, posing a serious threat to the transparency and fairness of the electoral process. They also highlighted attacks and violence against minority communities, which have undermined public safety.

The letter called on the British government- particularly the Foreign Office- and the international community to ensure the enforcement of international humanitarian law in Bangladesh; safeguard fair justice and civil rights; take appropriate action against perpetrators; support the holding of a peaceful election and a stable civilian government.

They emphasized that without a clear, time-bound election plan, it will be difficult to restore political trust among the people. They expressed the hope that, through international support and pressure, a free, fair, and peaceful election can be organized promptly.

The signatories of the letter include: Steven Powles KC, lawyer, King’s Counsel; Bob Blackman, member of the UK Parliament; Jas Athwal, member of the UK Parliament; Neil Coyle, member of the UK Parliament; Gurinder Singh, member of the UK Parliament; Luke Akehurst, member of the UK Parliament; Baroness Smith of Llanfaes, member of the House of Lords.

In the letter, they reiterated the importance of international oversight and support regarding Bangladesh’s electoral process, human rights situation, and the security of minority communities.