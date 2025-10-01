Swedish envoy calls on Jamaat Ameer

Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Nicolas Weeks paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman at his office in the capital’s Bashundhara area on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation in Bangladesh, bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Sweden, and matters related to trade, commerce and diplomacy.

Both sides expressed hope for further strengthening of economic and developmental cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Weeks also inquired about the Jamaat ameer’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Jamaat Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Parwar, along with other senior leaders, was present at the time.