Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Swedish envoy calls on Jamaat Ameer

The ambassador also inquired about the Jamaat ameer’s health and wished him a speedy recovery

Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Nicolas Weeks and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman during a courtesy call meeting at the capitals Bashundhara on October 1, 2025. Photo : BSS
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 04:10 PM

Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Nicolas Weeks paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman at his office in the capital’s Bashundhara area on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation in Bangladesh, bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Sweden, and matters related to trade, commerce and diplomacy.

Both sides expressed hope for further strengthening of economic and developmental cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Weeks also inquired about the Jamaat ameer’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Jamaat Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Parwar, along with other senior leaders, was present at the time.

Topics:

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiBangladesh-Sweden relations
Read More

Jamaat announces October program to press five-point demand

Jamaat ameer urges courageous journalism to guide nation on right path

Parwar stresses interfaith harmony for a humane Bangladesh

Rizvi accuses Jamaat of aligning with ‘fallen fascist forces’

Two more political leaders to join CA Yunus at UNGA

BNP's Salahuddin questions Jamaat’s role in delaying elections

Latest News

New youth-led protests hit Madagascar despite government’s dismissal

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan holds ‘Joy of Giving’ charity dinner

Tarique: Religion belongs to individuals, state belongs to all

Violent clashes erupt in Morocco after days of protests

Survivor pulled from Indonesia school collapse as parents await news

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x