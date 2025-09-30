Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Yunus to UN envoy: Rohingya repatriation ‘only solution’

Julie Bishop emphasized need to diversify funding sources for Rohingya support, calling on OIC member states to increase their contributions

File image of Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 12:54 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said that the repatriation of the Rohingya people to their homeland is the only viable solution to the protracted crisis.

"The return of the Rohingya people to their homeland is the only viable solution. There is no alternative," he said when Julie Bishop, former acting prime minister of Australia and currently the UN Special Envoy on Myanmar, met him at a hotel here on Monday. 

During the meeting, they discussed different issues including the Rohingya crisis, the situation in Rakhine State in Myanmar, the severe funding shortfall affecting Rohingyas, and key issues expected to be addressed in Tuesday’s conference.

Professor Yunus said: "Let’s hope tomorrow’s conference brings forth some meaningful proposals. This is not an issue the world can afford to forget."

Julie Bishop emphasized the need to diversify funding sources for Rohingya support, calling on OIC member states to increase their contributions.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, NCP leader Tasnim Jara, and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed were also present at the meeting.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusUnited Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
