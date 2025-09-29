New French ambassador eyes stronger Bangladesh ties

Newly appointed French Ambassador to Bangladesh, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet has reached out to the French community in Dhaka underlining the importance of strengthening bilateral ties.

In a video message posted on the official Facebook page of the Embassy of France in Bangladesh, Ambassador Séré-Charlet introduced himself and expressed his eagerness to engage with French nationals residing in the country.

“You possess knowledge and experience of the country and its society that will be very valuable to me in carrying out my mission,” he said, highlighting the role of expatriates as informal ambassadors of France.

The ambassador also outlined his key objectives in Bangladesh: promoting awareness of France, fostering bilateral relations, and enhancing exchanges and cooperation across various sectors. He noted that France, with a significant presence in the Indo-Pacific region, sees potential for collaboration with Bangladesh on shared challenges and opportunities.

Assuring the community of full support, Ambassador Séré-Charlet said: “The excellent team of the French Embassy is at your service, and both the Residence and the Embassy of France are your homes, where you will always be warmly welcomed.”

He concluded the message by expressing his anticipation of meeting the French community in person soon, reaffirming France’s commitment to strong and sustained ties with Bangladesh.