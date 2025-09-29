Monday, September 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Poland, Bangladesh aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in areas including cybercrime prevention, consular services

Bangladesh Ambassador Md Mainul Islam and Colonel Irmina Gołębiewska, PhD, deputy director of the Police International Cooperation Bureau, hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation in cybercrime prevention, migration, and police training at the Ministry of the Interior and Administration in Poland on Monday, September 29, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 07:28 PM

Bangladesh and Poland have agreed to pursue closer bilateral cooperation, focusing on areas including cybercrime prevention, migration, and police training.

Bangladesh’s ambassador to Poland, Md Mainul Islam, met on Monday with officials at the Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration. 

The meeting included senior representatives from the Polish National Police and the ministry, notably Colonel Irmina Gołębiewska, PhD, deputy director of the Police International Cooperation Bureau, and Magda Richter, director of the Department of Migration and International Affairs.

Discussions centered on enhancing collaboration in cybercrime prevention, training and capacity building, migration, and consular services. The officials also explored potential joint programs and exchange initiatives between the Bangladesh Police and the Polish National Police to boost knowledge sharing and professional skills.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and pledged to develop a concrete action plan in the near future.

Topics:

Polandforeign affairs
Read More

Strict EU migration policy: More Bangladeshi asylum seekers likely to be sent back from Europe

Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to UN peacebuilding efforts

Maldivian high commissioner calls on foreign secretary of Bangladesh

Japan: Labour environment improved in Bangladesh, still room for progress

Rohingya crisis: Bangladesh says funding beyond traditional sources to be explored

CA urges Malaysian conglomerates to invest in Bangladesh’s potential sectors

Latest News

4 die in separate road accidents in Gazipur

Dengue: 3 die, 735 hospitalized in 24hrs

BLAST calls for justice after rape of indigenous girl in Khagrachhari

Polemic 2025 Debate Tournament concludes at BISC

Experts: Reducing waste, loss critical for Bangladesh’s food security

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x