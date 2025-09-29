Poland, Bangladesh aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Bangladesh and Poland have agreed to pursue closer bilateral cooperation, focusing on areas including cybercrime prevention, migration, and police training.

Bangladesh’s ambassador to Poland, Md Mainul Islam, met on Monday with officials at the Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration.

The meeting included senior representatives from the Polish National Police and the ministry, notably Colonel Irmina Gołębiewska, PhD, deputy director of the Police International Cooperation Bureau, and Magda Richter, director of the Department of Migration and International Affairs.

Discussions centered on enhancing collaboration in cybercrime prevention, training and capacity building, migration, and consular services. The officials also explored potential joint programs and exchange initiatives between the Bangladesh Police and the Polish National Police to boost knowledge sharing and professional skills.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and pledged to develop a concrete action plan in the near future.