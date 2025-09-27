Dhaka seeks global action to end Israeli violence in Palestine

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has called for urgent international action to end the Israeli occupation and violence in Palestine.

He attended the annual coordination meeting of the OIC foreign ministers, held on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA high-level Week at UN Headquarters on Friday (US time).

In his statement, the foreign affairs adviser highlighted Bangladesh’s principled position on the question of Palestine.

He underlined Bangladesh’s contributions to the OIC’s “Ten-Year Program of Action” and stressed the need for effective reforms, enhanced resource mobilization and implementation-oriented cooperation within the OIC framework.

The meeting provided a platform for the foreign ministers of OIC member states to coordinate their positions on issues of common concern.