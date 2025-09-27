CA Yunus to join 'NRB Connect Day' event in NY on Saturday

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will join an event titled 'NRB Connect Day: Empowering Global Bangladeshis' on Saturday where non-resident Bangladeshis (NRB) will be present.

The event will be held at New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway), Manhattan, at 4pm (local time).

Prof Yunus, the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate, will deliver a keynote speech at the gathering.

The event will be filled with engaging segments, including a plenary session, recognition of top remittance contributors, the launch of a new digital app, and breakout rooms on investment, citizen services, and diaspora engagement.

These sessions will provide NRBs with the opportunity to share their perspectives, raise concerns, contribute ideas, and help shape initiatives that strengthen their connection to Bangladesh. "Shubheccha App" will be launched at the event.

A panel discussion titled 'Harnessing diaspora as a national asset' will be held. Special Envoy on International Affairs to the Chief Adviser, Lutfey Siddiqi, will moderate the event.

Another panel discussion will be moderated by National Security Adviser and High Representative for the Rohingya Issue, Dr Khalilur Rahman.

'NRB Connect Day' is an exclusive gathering designed to bring together 500 non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) representing diverse sectors, including business, academia, healthcare, technology, and social development.

The event will provide a platform to explore opportunities in Bangladesh, access citizen services, and strengthen diaspora engagement for sustainable social and economic impact, while it will also offer NRBs a space to share their experiences, challenges, and ideas directly with policymakers and institutions, according to the official website of the event.