CA Press Wing denies BD delegation stayed for Netanyahu’s UNGA speech

Chief Adviser's Press Wing has said that a photo circulating on social media claiming Bangladesh delegation remained seated inside the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) hall during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech is 'entirely false'.

"A photo circulating on social media claims that Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus and six political representatives remained seated inside the United Nations General Assembly hall during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech, while leaders and diplomats from many other countries walked out in protest against Israel's assault on Gaza," it said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page - CA Press Wing Facts- on Saturday.

"However, verification shows that this claim is entirely false," the press wing said.

The photo showing Yunus and his delegation seated was taken moments before he delivered his own address at the 80th UNGA session, the statement said.



It was originally posted on the official account of chief adviser of the Government of Bangladesh with the caption: "Interim Government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is waiting to deliver his speech at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly at UN Headquarters on Friday," it added.

"Meanwhile, as soon as Netanyahu took the stage, over a hundred diplomats from the United States and many other countries walked out of the chamber in protest against Israeli aggression and genocide in Gaza. Bangladesh's delegation also left the chamber at that time. In other words, they were not present during Netanyahu's speech," the statement said.

Photos published by AFP and other international news agencies confirm this - Bangladesh's nameplate seat was empty during Netanyahu's address, it read.

Therefore, the statement said, the photo of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and six political representatives that has been circulating is unrelated to Netanyahu's speech.

"Social media posts misused the image to falsely claim that Bangladesh's delegation did not walk out. Verified evidence shows they were not present in the chamber during the Israeli Prime Minister's speech," it added.