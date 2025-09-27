Global leaders extend full support to Prof Yunus, acknowledge Bangladesh's progress

Dozens of global leaders gathered on Friday to meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at his hotel suite in New York, offering their full support to him and his interim government.

They expressed readiness to provide their expertise and assistance to Bangladesh during this pivotal time, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

The delegation, led by former President of Latvia Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, met Prof Yunus on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Vīķe-Freiberga is also co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), named after the renowned 11th-century Persian poet.

The high-profile group included: Borut Pahor, former president of Slovenia, Boris Tadić, former president of Serbia, Egils Levits, former president of Latvia, Charles Michel, President Emeritus of the European Council and former prime minister of Belgium, George Papandreou, former prime minister of Greece, Rosen Plevneliev and Petar Stoyanov, former presidents of Bulgaria, Ivo Josipović, former president of Croatia, Mladen Ivanić, former president of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former president of Mauritius.

Also in attendance were a former secretary general of Commonwealth, a former deputy prime minister of Georgia, four former presidents of the UN General Assembly, several former foreign ministers, Ismail Serageldin, former vice president of the World Bank and NGIC co-chair, Kerry Kennedy, President of Robert F Kennedy Human Rights, and senior representatives from the IAEA and the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security.

Prof Yunus called on the international community to support the country’s upcoming general elections, scheduled for February. “We need your guidance,” Prof Yunus said, adding that: “Your advice, support, and moral strength will be invaluable.”

The speakers praised Prof Yunus’ leadership and lifelong dedication to eradicating poverty and promoting social justice.

“We’re here to support you and the people of Bangladesh. We are fully behind you," said one of the leaders.

The leaders acknowledged Bangladesh's recent progress under Prof Yunus’ leadership, while also noting the serious challenges the country faces after 16 years of misrule, corruption, and exploitation.

Several leaders pledged their expertise to help the interim government navigate reconstruction and economic recovery.

“We’re ready to work with you. Whatever guidance or support you need — just let us know. There is so much to be done,” another leader added.

Kerry Kennedy, who recently visited Bangladesh, commended the country's human rights progress. “The strides you’ve made on human rights are extraordinary."

Melanne Verveer, executive director of the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, announced that the Institute will soon formally declare its support for the July Revolution in Bangladesh.

“If you need us, we are here for you,” said NGIC co-chair Ismail Serageldin.

Prof Yunus expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support, “This is totally unexpected. To see you come together like this in support of us — it’s unbelievable. I’m truly touched.”

He likened the challenges facing his administration to surviving a major natural disaster: “This country has been through a 15-year-long earthquake. Its magnitude was 9 on the Richter scale,” he said.

He also pointed to the challenge of managing public expectations: “People expect miracles overnight, despite our limited resources. But we must also fulfill the dreams of our youth — they are looking for a new Bangladesh.”

SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed was also present at the meeting.