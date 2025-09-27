Bhutan proposes signing FTA with Bangladesh

The Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, has expressed strong interest in signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Bangladesh and linking the two countries’ economic zones to boost trade and investment.



Tobgay proposed a meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the United Nations headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.



During the talks on Friday, Prime Minister Tobgay said both countries could greatly benefit if Bhutan’s Special Economic Zone, Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), is connected with the Special Economic Zone in Kurigram that Bangladesh has officially allocated for Bhutanese investors.



Chief Adviser Professor Yunus welcomed the proposals, stressing that both countries should explore all avenues to expand trade and investment



“Bangladesh and Bhutan can take their bilateral relations to a new level through improved connectivity, trade and investment,” Professor Yunus said.



Prime Minister Tobgay also highlighted Bhutan’s plans to promote religious tourism, noting that Buddhist monks from Bangladesh spread the faith in their country.



He said Bhutan is eager to share its hydroelectric potential and is ready to welcome investment from Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical companies.



He also sought Bangladesh’s support to set up fiber optic connectivity in Bhutan.



The two leaders also discussed the Rohingya crisis, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.



The Bhutanese prime minister confirmed that Bhutan would join the upcoming unorganised plenary session on the Rohingya issue in New York on September 30.



Praising Professor Yunus’ leadership, Prime Minister Tobgay remarked that Bangladesh is in “good hands” under his stewardship.



Referring to Professor Yunus as his “role model,” he warmly hailed him as “My Professor.”



He also commended the design of Bangladesh’s new chancery building in Thimphu, inaugurated on September 9, which was built with the theme “Bay of Bengal at the Foothills of the Himalayas.”



Prof Yunus invited Prime Minister Tobgay to visit Bangladesh.



The Bhutanese leader accepted, suggesting he might undertake the visit before Bangladesh’s planned general elections in February next.