CA Yunus delivers a powerful call for justice, reform, renewed international solidarity

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Friday addressed the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, delivering a powerful call for justice, reform and renewed international solidarity.

Reflecting on Bangladesh’s transformation since the July Uprising of 2024, Prof Yunus highlighted the decisive role of youths in restoring democracy and inspiring reforms now anchored in the 'July Declaration'.

He underscored progress towards institutional accountability, preparations for free elections and comprehensive economic and governance reforms aimed at transparency, stability and investment.

Prof Yunus emphasised Bangladesh’s strong human rights commitments, citing accession to international conventions, cooperation with the UN Human Rights Office, and measures to safeguard against past abuses.

The chief adviser paid tribute to Bangladesh’s expatriate workforce, noting that migrant workers continue to send home record levels of remittances and underlined that their contributions are equally valuable in host countries and at home.

He drew the attention of the Member States to the High Level Conference on Rohingya on 30 September 2025 and urged the global community to step up support for the Rohingyas.

He also strongly condemned the Israeli genocide and called for urgent international action to stop the violence in Gaza.

Ptof Yunus reaffirmed Bangladesh’s unwavering support for a two-state solution.

The chief adviser reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to women’s empowerment, climate action, youth-driven innovation, equitable sharing of new technologies, including AI, nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, reform of international financial system to stop money laundering and wealth siphoning from developing countries, fairer sharing of natural resources among countries, UN peacekeeping, and revitalisation of regional organisations and reform of multilateralism.

Prof Yunus presented his vision of a 'three-zero world': zero carbon, zero net wealth concentration to end poverty and zero unemployment.

The chief adviser congratulated the president of the General Assembly and all member states on the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter.

He commended the UN’s historic achievements while stressing the urgent need for reforms to strengthen multilateralism and ensure that developing countries’ voices are heard.

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP leader Humayun Kabir, Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mohammad Nakibur Rahman, National Citizen Party member secretary Akhter Hossen and first senior joint member secretary of National Citizen Party Dr Tasnim Jara accompanied the chief adviser as part of the Bangladesh delegation to the UNGA.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were also present.