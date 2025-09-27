CA Yunus urges recipient countries to return stolen assets to Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday urged the stolen asset recipient countries to return the wealth to Bangladesh.

"I call upon those countries and institutions that shelter such stolen assets--do not be complicit in this crime. Return the wealth to its rightful owners - the farmers, the workers, and the ordinary taxpayers," he said, addressing the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in the US.

Prof Yunus said recovering the illicit assets stolen from Bangladesh is now one of its highest priorities.

In the past fifteen years, he said, billions of dollars were siphoned abroad through corruption.

"We are working tirelessly to bring this wealth back. Yet legal processes in the concerned countries and other obstacles are hurting our efforts.

"Without sincere political commitment from the countries concerned, we will not be able to recover this asset," the chief adviser said.

He said the current global financial system has failed to prevent the illicit transfer of resources from developing nations.

In some cases, he said, the very rules of international financial institutions have enabled the movement of vast sums of illegal money into tax havens around the world.

Prof Yunus proposed the adoption and enforcement of strong international regulations to prevent the plunder of resources from developing countries and to ensure their return when stolen.