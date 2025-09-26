Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to UN peacebuilding efforts

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has reiterated Bangladesh’s unwavering commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter, inclusive governance, and social cohesion as the basis for sustainable peace.

He made the remarks while addressing the ministerial-level meeting of the UN Peacebuilding Commission (PBC), held at the Trusteeship Council Chamber of the UN Headquarters on Thursday, according to a message received on Friday.

Recalling Bangladesh’s past role as chair of the PBC, the adviser said the country remains steadfast in advancing the commission’s mandate and will continue to contribute to global peacebuilding initiatives.

He highlighted Bangladesh’s extensive contributions to UN peacekeeping operations, support for the Peacebuilding Fund, and home-grown initiatives promoting stability and social harmony.

Touhid further underscored Bangladesh’s persistent call for durable solutions to the Rohingya crisis, stressing that resolving the protracted displacement remains essential for peace and stability in the region.

The adviser assured that Bangladesh would continue to work with international partners to advance peace, security, and development across conflict-affected regions of the world.