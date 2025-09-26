Saturday, September 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to UN peacebuilding efforts

Foreign Adviser Touhid said Bangladesh will continue working with partners to promote peace and development in conflict zones

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain addresses the UN Peacebuilding Commission ministerial meeting at the Trusteeship Council Chamber of the UN Headquarters, reiterating Bangladesh’s commitment to the UN Charter, inclusive governance, and global peacebuilding efforts on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Photo: Facebook/MoFA
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 10:49 PM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has reiterated Bangladesh’s unwavering commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter, inclusive governance, and social cohesion as the basis for sustainable peace.

He made the remarks while addressing the ministerial-level meeting of the UN Peacebuilding Commission (PBC), held at the Trusteeship Council Chamber of the UN Headquarters on Thursday, according to a message received on Friday. 

Recalling Bangladesh’s past role as chair of the PBC, the adviser said the country remains steadfast in advancing the commission’s mandate and will continue to contribute to global peacebuilding initiatives. 

He highlighted Bangladesh’s extensive contributions to UN peacekeeping operations, support for the Peacebuilding Fund, and home-grown initiatives promoting stability and social harmony.

Touhid further underscored Bangladesh’s persistent call for durable solutions to the Rohingya crisis, stressing that resolving the protracted displacement remains essential for peace and stability in the region.

The adviser assured that Bangladesh would continue to work with international partners to advance peace, security, and development across conflict-affected regions of the world.

Topics:

Peaceforeign affairsRohingya crisisThe United Nations (UN)
Read More

CA honoured at Theirworld’s Annual Global Education Dinner

CA Yunus to highlight commitment to building democratic state at UNGA

Report: Closing gender digital divide could add $1.5T to global GDP

UN rapporteur: Bangladesh in democratic transition

United Nations in Bangladesh announces a Youth Photo Contest

Bangladesh condemns Israeli military aggression against Qatar

Latest News

Prof Yunus: Women empowerment a top priority

A digital step towards trust and accountability

Reforms reduced to rhetoric

Donald Trump’s 19th-century nationalism in a 21st-century world

Did or will whitening black money do any good to Bangladesh?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x