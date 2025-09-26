Non-resident Bangladeshis must travel via Bangladesh for Hajj, ministry says

Non-resident Bangladeshis must travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj from Bangladesh, as there is no provision allowing them to go directly from the country where they currently reside, the Hajj-1 branch of the Ministry of Religious Affairs stated in a circular issued Friday.

The circular noted that any pilgrim registered under a country’s Hajj quota is prohibited from travelling to Saudi Arabia from another country, as outlined in Article 14 of the mandatory directives of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

It also highlighted that some agencies have been registering Bangladeshis living abroad for Hajj and sending them directly to Saudi Arabia, causing multiple complications in Hajj management.

According to the circular, these issues include the inability to upload flight details and pre-arrival data of such pilgrims into the Nusuk Masha system, difficulties in conducting medical examinations, providing meningitis and influenza vaccines, and issuing e-Hajj system-generated fitness certificates confirming that pilgrims are healthy and capable of performing Hajj. It also cited the inability to provide Hajj training, as well as problems such as empty aircraft seats and overall disruptions in Hajj management.

For smooth Hajj management, the ministry urged agencies to ensure that registered Bangladeshi pilgrims residing abroad are sent to Saudi Arabia via Bangladesh. The circular warned that agencies failing to comply would be held accountable.