Key issues that Prof Yunus may raise in UNGA speech Friday

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to deliver his speech at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday morning (NY time), outlining Bangladesh’s positions and priorities in the context of complex and interconnected global challenges, Bangladesh’s democratic transition and the crucial February election.

The chief adviser's turn is expected to come at around 11:30am (NY time Friday), a senior official told UNB.

The General Debate of the UNGA is underway from September 23-27 & 29.

Prof Yunus will convey Bangladesh’s commitment to holding a "free, fair, peaceful and credible" election in the first half of February next during his upcoming speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“This will be a foundational election for Bangladesh. People will be able to exercise their voting rights peacefully. This message will be conveyed to the international community,” said Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

The global attention is turning to the iconic green marble podium in the General Assembly Hall, where presidents, prime ministers, and monarchs are delivering national statements, setting out visions for peace, development, human rights and collective action amid mounting global challenges.

Under the theme "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights", this milestone session is taking place amid rising global challenges and urgent calls for renewed multilateral action.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said Prof Yunus, in his speech, is expected to highlight the activities of the last year and the interim government’s commitment to true democracy through reforms and elections scheduled for February next year.

He is expected to address a wide range of pressing global issues, including peacekeeping, climate change and climate justice, the Sustainable Development Goals, illicit financial flows, safe migration and migrant rights, sustainable technology transfer in the age of artificial intelligence, as well as a call for ceasefire and permanent peace in Palestine.

Prof Yunus began the UNGA tour on Monday.

The foreign adviser said this year’s UN General Assembly (UNGA) holds special significance for Bangladesh.

On September 30, the UN will, for the first time, host a high-level conference on the Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar.

The decision stems from a proposal made last year by Prof Muhammad Yunus, which received unanimous support from UN member states.

In preparation for the conference, Bangladesh organized the first-ever “Partners’ Dialogue” in Cox’s Bazar last month, bringing together international partners and Rohingya representatives.

“This unprecedented high-level meeting, combined with UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ visit to Bangladesh earlier this year, demonstrates that despite multiple global crises, the Rohingya issue remains firmly on the international agenda,” Foreign Adviser Hossain said.

“This UNGA session offers Bangladesh a vital opportunity to present its reform process, democratic transition, and national priorities to the international community,” Touhid said.

In his speech, the chief adviser is expected to focus on three key areas—reform, justice and elections—highlighting initiatives taken over the past 14 months and the challenges faced in advancing the democratic process.

“Prof Yunus also has some personal messages for global leaders, which he will share, addressing broader geopolitical and global issues,” the press secretary said.

The Rohingya crisis will also feature prominently in his address, as he seeks stronger global support for a sustainable solution.