Bangladesh gains investments, allies: CA Yunus leads at UNGA

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus made significant diplomatic and economic engagements on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), boosting Bangladesh’s international profile and investment prospects.

High-level US-Bangladesh business roundtable

Prof Yunus introduced six Bangladeshi political leaders, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, and National Citizen Party officials, to senior executives of major US companies at a US-Bangladesh Executive Business Roundtable. Hosted by the US-Bangladesh Business Council, the event aimed to enhance investment and economic cooperation.

“Prof Yunus spoke and urged US companies to invest more in Bangladesh,” said his Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam. Key US investors present included MetLife, Chevron, and Excelerate Energy. Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, and USBBC representatives also attended.

Prof Yunus highlighted the upcoming February elections and encouraged stronger business ties between the two countries.

Strengthening Bangladesh-Italy relations

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met Prof Yunus to discuss economic collaboration and safe migration. Meloni is expected to visit Bangladesh in December. The leaders explored expanding trade, establishing an Italy-Bangladesh Business Forum, and enhancing cooperation against human trafficking. Prof Yunus emphasized the urgent need for safe migration, citing the deaths of Bangladeshis in the Mediterranean.

Earlier in 2025, Bangladesh and Italy agreed to boost cooperation against transnational crimes, including human trafficking, terrorism, and cybercrime, through joint training, intelligence sharing, and capacity-building initiatives.

Club de Madrid invitation

Prof Yunus also met Club de Madrid President and former Slovenian President Danilo Türk, who praised Yunus’ global microcredit work and invited him to join the forum of former democratic leaders. Türk highlighted Bangladesh’s July Uprising and the importance of understanding democratic transformations, while supporting Yunus’ interim government. SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed attended the meeting. Prof Yunus described Bangladesh as “still walking through the jungle” toward democratic reform.

Bangladesh-Pakistan engagements

During a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Prof Yunus was invited to visit Pakistan. The leaders discussed expanding bilateral trade to strengthen economic relations. Prof Yunus extended condolences over the recent deadly floods in Pakistan, which Sharif attributed to climate change. National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman also attended. Bangladesh and Pakistan had reaffirmed their commitment in August to deepen bilateral ties based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Regional cooperation and Asean ambitions

Prof Yunus emphasized the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) and Bangladesh’s pursuit of Asean membership, positioning the country as a bridge between the two blocs. Speaking with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, he reaffirmed the interim government’s commitment to free and fair elections in February and highlighted ongoing political reforms. They also discussed the Rohingya crisis, Sheikh Hasina’s trials under international law, the Russia-Ukraine war, and regional connectivity projects linking Nepal, Bhutan, and India’s northeast to Chattogram Port. Both leaders stressed stronger UN effectiveness and increased international support for refugees.

Engagements with Kosovo and global leaders

Prof Yunus met Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani to discuss economic growth and regional collaboration. Across multiple meetings at UNGA, he highlighted Bangladesh’s upcoming general election, bilateral trade opportunities, economic cooperation, and humanitarian concerns, including the Rohingya crisis.

Regional tensions and economic collaboration

At an Asia Society event, Prof Yunus stressed the importance of regional economic cooperation amid rising tensions with India over Bangladeshi students. He criticized India for hosting ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and highlighted the role of misinformation in escalating tensions. Prof Yunus encouraged youth connections, Asean engagement, and investment opportunities in Bangladesh, stating: “You have to go through Bangladesh. You can invest in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is going to invest in your territory.”

Commitment to democracy and legal reforms

Prof Yunus reiterated that the trials of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her associates are being conducted under international legal standards. He thanked the international community for supporting the interim government and reaffirmed its commitment to free and fair elections in February.

Through these engagements, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has positioned Bangladesh as a key regional player, advancing economic ties, democratic reforms, and humanitarian initiatives while fostering international partnerships across the United States, Europe, and South Asia.