CA to meet Netherlands, Botswana, Albania leaders Friday

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to hold a series of high-level meetings on Friday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), engaging with leaders from the Netherlands, Botswana, and Albania.

According to Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, Prof Yunus will begin the day with a bilateral meeting at 9:00am with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Later, at 12:45pm, he will meet with Botswana’s President Duma Gideon Boko, followed by his participation as keynote speaker at a high-level event titled “Human Rights for Everyone, Everywhere – Core of our Shared Humanity”, hosted by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) at 1:00pm.

Prof Yunus is also scheduled to meet Albanian President Bajram Begaj at 5:00pm. The day will conclude with a high-level discussion on labour rights in Bangladesh, followed by a dinner hosted by Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the UN at 6:30pm.