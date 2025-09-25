Thursday, September 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CA to meet Netherlands, Botswana, Albania leaders Friday

These high-level meetings are focused on labour rights in Bangladesh and human rights 

File image of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 06:36 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to hold a series of high-level meetings on Friday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), engaging with leaders from the Netherlands, Botswana, and Albania.

According to Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, Prof Yunus will begin the day with a bilateral meeting at 9:00am with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Later, at 12:45pm, he will meet with Botswana’s President Duma Gideon Boko, followed by his participation as keynote speaker at a high-level event titled “Human Rights for Everyone, Everywhere – Core of our Shared Humanity”, hosted by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) at 1:00pm.

Prof Yunus is also scheduled to meet Albanian President Bajram Begaj at 5:00pm. The day will conclude with a high-level discussion on labour rights in Bangladesh, followed by a dinner hosted by Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the UN at 6:30pm.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusUnited Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
Read More

Shafiqul: Prof Yunus holds key talks to expand global relations

Prof Yunus: Bangladesh seeks Asean membership, Saarc revival

Pakistan PM invites Prof Yunus, eyes stronger economic ties

Club de Madrid invites Prof Yunus to join global forum

Italy PM Meloni plans Bangladesh visit as bilateral ties deepen

Bangladesh delegation meets top US firms at UNGA roundtable

Latest News

Is the Middle East about to get an Islamic Nato?

Bangabandhu Foundation president held in Dhaka

Salahuddin: PR election system may fuel instability, autocracy

Bangladesh storm into SAFF U-17 final with a quickfire win over Pakistan

Mawlana Bhashani university registrar removed amid student protest

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x