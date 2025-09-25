Shafiqul: Talks among CA-four world leaders elevate bilateral relations to new height

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Thursday said that Yunus held meetings with four world leaders that helped reach Bangladesh’s bilateral relations with the countries to a new height.



About the outcomes of the meetings, he said the chief adviser held one-to-one meetings with four world leaders on the third day of his visit to New York.



“Every meeting was very important and we would say our relations with these countries reached a new height through these meetings,” Shafiqul told a press briefing.



Prof Yunus held a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters on Thursday.



Earlier in the day, he held a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a hotel.



The chief adviser also held meetings with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb and the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, on the sidelines of UNGA.



Shafiqul said Bangladesh’s next election was discussed in every meeting.



He said Prof Yunus, in the meeting with the Italian prime minister, called for elevating bilateral trade relations.

In reply, the Italian premier proposed the formation of the Italy-Bangladesh Business Forum.



The press secretary said that although Kosovo is a small country, its economy is growing in Europe.



It was a war-torn country in 1990s, but it emerged as the top growing economy in Europe in the last two years, he said.



Alam said issues related to bilateral interest were discussed at the chief adviser’s meeting with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.



He said Finland and Italy extended their support to Bangladesh’s democratic transition and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expects that she would visit Bangladesh in December next.

The Rohingya issue was discussed at the four meetings, while the Italian premier said her country would send a high-level delegation to the conference on Rohingya issue to be held at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.



The meetings also discussed how funding for Rohingya could be increased, Shafiqul said.



He said at the meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Prof Yunus condoled the deaths occurred in Pakistan's recent flood.



Trade and economic relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan were discussed at the meeting.



Besides, the press secretary said Prof Yunus spoke at the US-Bangladesh Executive Business Roundtable, titled "Advancing Reform, Resilience and Growth", where he urged top US companies, including MetLife, Chevron, and Excelerate Energy, to invest more in Bangladesh.



He said six political leaders of Bangladesh who are accompanying the chief adviser were present at the meeting, and they were introduced to the US top businessmen.