Bangladesh urges Azerbaijan to recruit more skilled workers

Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain has made a call to Azerbaijan to recruit more skilled workers from Bangladesh, as he held bilateral meeting with the country's Minister of Labor and Social Security Anar Aliyev in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, they discussed issues such as improving the living standards of Bangladeshi workers, workplace safety, visa procedures and other facilities, said a PID release on Thursday.

The labor adviser emphasized on increasing technical cooperation to ensure the rights and benefits of Bangladeshi workers working in Azerbaijan. He also called for strengthening cooperation among the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The labor adviser requested the Azerbaijani minister to recruit more skilled workers from Bangladesh. In addition, he also called for increasing technical cooperation in the labor sector and investing in special economic zones in Bangladesh.

Sakhawat invited Anar Aliyev to visit Bangladesh.

The Azerbaijani minister proposed the formation of a joint working group to advance cooperation in labor and investment between the two countries, which could include representatives of relevant ministries and organizations of the two countries.

In addition, he requested Bangladesh to quickly ratify the OIC Labor Statute as a signatory country and emphasized the importance of increasing mutual cooperation.

The release said that the meeting is seen as a milestone in the path of increasing bilateral cooperation, including increasing foreign employment and investment between the two countries.