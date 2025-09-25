Pakistan seeks stronger economic ties as PM invites Prof Yunus

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has invited Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to visit Pakistan as the two leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters on Wednesday.

They discussed ways to deepen economic relations between the two countries by expanding the existing bilateral trade, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters after the meeting.

In the beginning of the meeting, Prof Yunus expressed condolences to those died in the recent massive floods that hit Pakistan.

The prime minister of Pakistan said this is mainly due to climate change and other things.

In August this year, Bangladesh and Pakistan reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

Bangladesh emphasized the importance of deepening collaborative bilateral relations founded on mutual respect, understanding and shared interests.

National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman was, among others, present at the meeting.