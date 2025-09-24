Sakhawat calls for enhanced OIC cooperation to safeguard migrant workers' rights

Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain has stressed the need for stronger technical cooperation among OIC member states to enhance the quality of life, safety, rights, and benefits of Bangladeshi workers in the Middle East and other countries.

He also urged the OIC Labour Centre to play a more active role in this regard.

Sakhawat, who also serves as adviser to the Ministry of Shipping, made the comment when Director General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Labour Centre, Azar Bayramov, paid a courtesy call on him in Baku on Tuesday, according to a PID release on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed strengthening technical cooperation to improve the living standards of migrant workers, ensure workplace safety, and facilitate visa and other arrangements for them.

Bayramov said initiatives are underway under a specific action plan to allow citizens of OIC member states to apply for jobs and secure employment opportunities in other member countries, similar to the European Union system. He sought cooperation from all member states in this effort.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the adviser invited Bayramov to visit Bangladesh to observe activities in the labour sector and explore greater technical cooperation aimed at raising labour standards to international levels.