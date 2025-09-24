Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Sakhawat calls for enhanced OIC cooperation to safeguard migrant workers' rights

Sakhawat Hossain met OIC Labour Centre DG Azar Bayramov to discuss improving migrant workers’ living standards, safety, and visa facilitation

Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain met with Azar Bayramov in Baku. Photo : PID
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 02:16 PM

Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain has stressed the need for stronger technical cooperation among OIC member states to enhance the quality of life, safety, rights, and benefits of Bangladeshi workers in the Middle East and other countries.

He also urged the OIC Labour Centre to play a more active role in this regard.

Sakhawat, who also serves as adviser to the Ministry of Shipping, made the comment when Director General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Labour Centre, Azar Bayramov, paid a courtesy call on him in Baku on Tuesday, according to a PID release on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed strengthening technical cooperation to improve the living standards of migrant workers, ensure workplace safety, and facilitate visa and other arrangements for them.

Bayramov said initiatives are underway under a specific action plan to allow citizens of OIC member states to apply for jobs and secure employment opportunities in other member countries, similar to the European Union system. He sought cooperation from all member states in this effort.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the adviser invited Bayramov to visit Bangladesh to observe activities in the labour sector and explore greater technical cooperation aimed at raising labour standards to international levels.

Topics:

Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain
Read More

BSC acquires two bulk carriers through self-financing

Shipping Adviser: National Port Strategy to be finalized by this year

Sakhawat: Election to be held in February without doubt

Childhoods stolen: Jinjira factories exploit young workers

Shipping Adviser: Bangladesh committed to strengthening ties with Denmark

Shipping Adviser: Hotels causing pollution in Cox’s Bazar should be shut

Latest News

Survey finds nation split on Awami League’s election bid

Bangladesh High Commission holds Consular Camps in Penang

Khalid: Govt working for Rohingya repatriation

Australia reaffirms support for climate-resilient agriculture in Bangladesh

Voters losing faith in BNP, Awami League; survey shows Jamaat on top

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x