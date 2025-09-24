CA Yunus to meet Finland, Cosovo president and Italy, Pakistan premiers

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will hold bilateral meetings with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

The chief adviser will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Kosovo at 4pm in New York, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

Prof Yunus's bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of Pakistan will be held at 5pm. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Alexander Stubb, President of Finland, at 10am. The chief adviser will join a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy at 12:15pm.

He will also join the opening segment of First Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy: Implementing Commitments on Financing the Sustainable Development Goals at 9am.

Besides, the chief adviser will speak at an event titled "UNGA High-Level Working Session: Transforming Primary Healthcare-Bangladesh’s Blueprint" at 11am.

He will also attend the "US-Bangladesh Executive Business Roundtable: Advancing Reform, Resilience and Growth" to be organised by US-Bangladesh Business Council (USBBC) at 1pm.

Prof Yunus will be called on by Club de Madrid at 3pm, according to his program schedule.

In addition, the chief adviser will attend a private dinner to mark the 3rd anniversary of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation at 7:15pm.