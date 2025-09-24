Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CA Yunus to meet Finland, Cosovo president and Italy, Pakistan premiers

Additionally,  CA will attend a private dinner to mark the 3rd anniversary of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation

File Image: Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 01:58 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will hold bilateral meetings with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

The chief adviser will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Kosovo at 4pm in New York, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

Prof Yunus's bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of Pakistan will be held at 5pm. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Alexander Stubb, President of Finland, at 10am. The chief adviser will join a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy at 12:15pm.

He will also join the opening segment of First Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy: Implementing Commitments on Financing the Sustainable Development Goals at 9am.

Besides, the chief adviser will speak at an event titled "UNGA High-Level Working Session: Transforming Primary Healthcare-Bangladesh’s Blueprint" at 11am.

He will also attend the "US-Bangladesh Executive Business Roundtable: Advancing Reform, Resilience and Growth" to be organised by US-Bangladesh Business Council (USBBC) at 1pm.

Prof Yunus will be called on by Club de Madrid at 3pm, according to his program schedule.

In addition, the chief adviser will attend a private dinner to mark the  3rd anniversary of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation at 7:15pm.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusUnited Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
Read More

CA Yunus urges carbon-neutral future for Olympics

CA Yunus mourns death of Saudi Grand Mufti

CA honoured at Theirworld’s Annual Global Education Dinner

CA Yunus to global leaders: Bangladesh set for most transparent election

CA Yunus joins UNGA inaugural session

Security measures for CA Yunus, his entourage reinforced in NY

Latest News

Survey finds nation split on Awami League’s election bid

Bangladesh High Commission holds Consular Camps in Penang

Khalid: Govt working for Rohingya repatriation

Australia reaffirms support for climate-resilient agriculture in Bangladesh

Voters losing faith in BNP, Awami League; survey shows Jamaat on top

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x