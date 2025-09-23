CA Yunus joins UNGA inaugural session

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday attended the inaugural session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in the United States of America (USA).

He was accompanied by Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, and Law Adviser Asif Nazrul.

Before the session, the CA met with Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin, former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet, who also served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2018 to 2022, and President of the World Bank Ajay Banga.

According to his programme schedule, the chief adviser is holding a meeting with the director-general of WTO at 10:30am.

Besides, he will hold a meeting with the president of World Bank at 11am.

A meeting between Prof Yunus and Her Majesty Maxima, the Queen of the Netherlands, will be held at 11:30am.

He will attend an event titled "Fashion for Development (F4D): 13th Annual Official First Ladies Luncheon" at 12:30pm.

Dr Yunus will also join a "Meeting of Public and Private Sector Leaders on Social Innovation: Mobilizing Financing through Social Innovation" at 2:45pm in New York.

He will join a reception hosted by United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at 7pm.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus arrived on Monday to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).