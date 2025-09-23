Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CA Yunus joins UNGA inaugural session

Chief Adviser Yunus held discussions with the WTO Director-General, World Bank President, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus attends the inaugural session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 23, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 09:21 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday attended the inaugural session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in the United States of America (USA). 

He was accompanied by Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, and Law Adviser Asif Nazrul.

Before the session, the CA met with Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin, former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet, who also served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2018 to 2022, and President of the World Bank Ajay Banga.

According to his programme schedule, the chief adviser is holding a meeting with the director-general of WTO at 10:30am.

Besides, he will hold a meeting with the president of World Bank at 11am. 

A meeting between Prof Yunus and Her Majesty Maxima, the Queen of the Netherlands, will be held at 11:30am.

He will attend an event titled "Fashion for Development (F4D): 13th Annual Official First Ladies Luncheon" at 12:30pm.

Dr Yunus will also join a "Meeting of Public and Private Sector Leaders on Social Innovation: Mobilizing Financing through Social Innovation" at 2:45pm in New York.

He will join a reception hosted by United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at 7pm.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus arrived on Monday to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Topics:

Muhammad YunusUnited Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
Read More

Security measures for CA Yunus, his entourage reinforced in NY

Yunus’ 2nd day at UNGA packed with back-to-back engagements

Belgium queen, ex-British PM meet Yunus

Yunus to US: Bangladesh ready for fair, peaceful February election

'Felt important to meet you': CA Yunus tells NYPD officer Didarul's family

CA Yunus: Economy must move beyond narrow wealth accumulation

Latest News

WHO sees no autism links to Tylenol, vaccines

Fakhrul shrugs off Kolkata media interview as fake

Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco

Bus services resume from Rajshahi after 36-hour strike

Security measures for CA Yunus, his entourage reinforced in NY

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x