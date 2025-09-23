Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

35,000 tons fertilizer import from Russia gets govt nod

As per the proposal, each ton of MOP fertilizer will cost $361

File Image of Fertilizer. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 03:10 PM

The Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase has approved a proposal for importing 35,000 tons (±10%) of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer from Russia under a state-level agreement.

The committee gave the nod to the Ministry of Agriculture’s proposal at its meeting on Tuesday.

The deal will be executed between JSC “Foreign Economic Corporation (Prodintorg)” of Russia and Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the Ministry of Agriculture.

As per the proposal, each ton of MOP fertilizer will cost $361.

The total value of the consignment has been estimated at Tk154.90 crore.

Topics:

Ministry of AgricultureFertilizer
Read More

Govt to buy 145,000 tons fertilizer from four countries

BAU students block Dhaka-Mymensingh railway for 5hrs

Agriculture secretary: No fertilizer crisis in Bangladesh

Govt to procure 65,000 tons fertilizer

Govt to procure 3 LNG cargoes, 215,000 tons fertilizer

Purchase body approves import of LNG, urea fertilizer

Latest News

Spanish PM calls for full UN membership for Palestinian State

JU students rescued after being held at Savar shop

EC: NCP not getting Shapla symbol

Advisers committee okays airports project revisions worth over Tk 290cr

Mohakhali petrol pump fire: Seven admitted to burn institute

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x