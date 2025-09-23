35,000 tons fertilizer import from Russia gets govt nod

The Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase has approved a proposal for importing 35,000 tons (±10%) of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer from Russia under a state-level agreement.

The committee gave the nod to the Ministry of Agriculture’s proposal at its meeting on Tuesday.

The deal will be executed between JSC “Foreign Economic Corporation (Prodintorg)” of Russia and Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the Ministry of Agriculture.

As per the proposal, each ton of MOP fertilizer will cost $361.

The total value of the consignment has been estimated at Tk154.90 crore.