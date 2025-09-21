Bimstec promotes trade and cooperation for Indo-Pacific security

Bimstec Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey has said Bimstec’s efforts to boost trade, investment, connectivity, and cooperation on the SDGs help improve security and development in the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking at the 3rd Indo-Pacific Economic Conclave held on September 18–19 in Kolkata, Bimstec Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey highlighted the growing importance of Bimstec for regional cooperation, covering South and South-East Asia.

Emphasizing progress in maritime, surface, and digital connectivity, he also drew attention to other aspects of maritime cooperation under Bimstec (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

During the event, he engaged in a Fireside Chat with renowned scholar Prabir De, the Bimstec headquarters said on Sunday.

The Conclave, organized by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, brought together policymakers, business leaders, and experts to discuss economic opportunities and challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

In the Fireside Chat, the SG underscored achievements in various sectors, including people-to-people relations, business-to-business interactions, and the relevance of Bimstec as a platform for regional cooperation in Asia and the Pacific.

Speakers at the Conclave said the Indo-Pacific region accounts for more than 60% of global GDP, with trade and maritime partnerships playing a crucial role in shaping future economic trajectories.

Discussions also covered economic growth, sustainability, clean energy transitions, and trade constraints, aiming to provide actionable policy insights.

Bimstec comprises seven countries in the Bay of Bengal region: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

It pursues regional cooperation across seven broad sectors: Agriculture & Food Security; Connectivity; Environment & Climate Change; People-to-People Contact; Science, Technology & Innovation; Security; and Trade, Investment & Development.

Cooperation also extends to eight sub-sectors: Blue Economy, Mountain Economy, Energy, Disaster Management, Fisheries & Livestock, Poverty Alleviation, Health, and Human Resource Development.