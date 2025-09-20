Ambassador: No UAE visa ban on Bangladesh

The Bangladeshi Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Tareq Ahmed, on Saturday denied reports that the UAE had imposed a visa ban on Bangladesh.

The clarification followed claims by travel website uaevisaonline.com that nine countries, including Bangladesh, were under a visa ban. The reports circulated widely in media and on social platforms, though no official UAE source confirmed them.

Tareq said the embassy had received no such communication from the UAE government and noted that the website cited is a visa processing centre with no official authority. “From what we understand, this may be a malicious post,” he added.

since September 2024, the United Arab Emirates has imposed a visa ban on Bangladeshi citizens. Although the UAE government did not formally announce the ban, it stopped issuing visas.

In February, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus called on the UAE to lift the visa ban. He made the appeal while participating in the two-day World Governments Summit in Dubai and during meetings with several ministers of the country.