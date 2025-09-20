Bangladesh, Malaysia signs MoU to strengthen economic ties

In a significant step aimed at strengthening the economic relationship between the two nations, the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday.

The agreement was inked at a function at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, said a press release.

Mostafa Abdul Aziz, chief executive officer (CEO) of Matrade, and Baby Rani Karmakar, director general (DG) of EPB, inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

This landmark agreement establishes a robust framework for collaboration, solidifying a commitment to enhanced bilateral trade and investment. The core objectives of the MoU are to boost exports, create new business opportunities and strengthen the economic partnership between Malaysia and Bangladesh.