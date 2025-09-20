Saturday, September 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh, Malaysia signs MoU to strengthen economic ties

MoU aims to create new business opportunities and strengthen economic partnership

File image of Bangladesh-Malaysia flags. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 06:50 PM

In a significant step aimed at strengthening the economic relationship between the two nations, the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday.

The agreement was inked at a function at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, said a press release.

Mostafa Abdul Aziz, chief executive officer (CEO) of Matrade, and Baby Rani Karmakar, director general (DG) of EPB, inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

This landmark agreement establishes a robust framework for collaboration, solidifying a commitment to enhanced bilateral trade and investment. The core objectives of the MoU are to boost exports, create new business opportunities and strengthen the economic partnership between Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Topics:

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB)Bangladesh-Malaysia relations
Read More

Malaysian minister denies work pass claim for 10,000 Bangladeshi students

Yunus: Bangladesh seeks Malaysia's role to address Rohingya crisis

‘Friend of Malaysia’ Yunus’ visit revives migration, investment hopes

Shafiqul: BD workers to enjoy similar social benefits, protection like Malaysians

Prof Yunus returns home from Malaysia

CA urges Malaysian conglomerates to invest in Bangladesh’s potential sectors

Latest News

Salma first female to be appointed as BCB selector

Shipping Adviser: National Port Strategy to be finalized by this year

ISPR: Weapon, ammunition seized in Khagrachhari

Joint forces raid Mohammadpur Geneva Camp

BYD launches EV Atto 3's upgraded version in Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x