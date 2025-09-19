ISPR: Bangladesh, US conclude Joint Air Exercise

Under the direction of the Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh and the United States wrapped up the seven-day joint exercise “Operation Pacific Angel 25-3” on Thursday at Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haque.

The exercise involved the Bangladesh Air Force and the US Pacific Air Forces according to a press release from the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Friday.

At the closing ceremony, Air Vice Marshal Javed Tanveer Khan, assistant chief of Air Staff (Operations), delivered the concluding remarks and joined a photo session with participants from both countries. Representatives from the US Embassy, senior US Pacific Air Forces officers, Bangladesh Air Force personnel, and officials from the three services attended the event.

The exercise, which began on September 14, focused on optimizing the operational use of Bangladesh Air Force helicopters and transport aircraft under emergency and adverse conditions. Participating assets included one C-130J transport aircraft and one MI-17 helicopter from Bangladesh, two C-130J transport aircraft from the US, and a total of 242 personnel—150 from Bangladesh and 92 from the US. Members of the Bangladesh Army and Navy also took part.

The joint exercise enabled both air forces to exchange professional skills, enhance interoperability, strengthen strategic cooperation, and reinforce mutual trust. Coordination among medical, engineering, and logistics specialists to serve local communities further highlighted the humanitarian and bilateral benefits of the collaboration.