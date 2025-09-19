Several arrested over attempted attack on Adviser Mahfuj in New York

Multiple individuals have been arrested in connection with the August 24 attempted attack on Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam at the Bangladesh Consulate in New York, Press Minister of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, DC, Golam Mortuza confirmed on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Mortuza said US authorities had informed the New York consulate in early September that arrests had been made, though they did not disclose the exact number. The investigation is ongoing, he added.

Rejecting claims of compromise with the Awami League, Mortuza wrote: “We believe in freedom of expression. But if someone expresses baseless, factless, and false statements, there is nothing I can do. I can only share the truth with the people.”

He clarified that the incident took place at the New York consulate, while his own responsibility lies with the embassy in Washington. He attended the event as a guest and assisted with arrangements.

Mortuza said the attack, allegedly carried out by Awami League activists, was reported in writing to New York police, the US Secret Service, and the State Department, with names of suspects and video footage submitted. The New York Diplomatic Security Wing and the mayor’s office are also coordinating the probe.

“No case has been filed yet,” he noted. “Complaints have been submitted, and a case will follow once charges are established in the investigation. This is the legal process in the United States.”

Responding to questions over the delay, Mortuza explained that US investigations are time-consuming and cannot be influenced by any party. He stressed that “there has been no compromise with the Awami League, banned in Bangladesh for terrorist activities, nor is there any scope for such compromise.”

On August 24, during Mahfuj Alam’s event, US Awami League activists allegedly chanted anti-government slogans, used abusive language, and tried to block guests by chasing them and throwing eggs. Police later intervened and arrested several people, with video and still images provided as evidence.