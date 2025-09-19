Friday, September 19, 2025

New Dutch envoy calls on CA

Ambassador van Bommel reaffirmed his country’s support for Bangladesh’s democratic transition

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Netherlands, Boris van Bommel, paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the Guest House Jamuna here on Thursday. Photo: BSS
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 11:02 AM

The newly appointed ambassador of the Netherlands, Joris van Bommel, paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations, the upcoming general election, trade and agriculture, and the ongoing Rohingya humanitarian crisis, according to a press release issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

Prof Yunus briefed the envoy on the interim government’s preparations to hold the general election in the first half of February, stressing measures taken to ensure that the polls are free, fair, and peaceful.

Ambassador van Bommel reaffirmed his country’s support for Bangladesh’s democratic transition. He noted that a European Union pre-election observation team is scheduled to arrive this week, with the Netherlands actively supporting the mission.

The discussion also touched on cooperation in water management. Prof Yunus recalled how Bangladesh has benefitted from Dutch expertise in managing floods and protecting low-lying coastal areas.

“We have a lot in common. There is much we can build together and learn from one another’s experiences,” the Chief Adviser said.

The Dutch envoy expressed interest in Bangladesh’s development achievements, including innovations in social business and microcredit.

Prof Yunus appealed for increased Dutch aid to support more than one million Rohingyas living in Cox’s Bazar, citing a significant funding shortfall that threatens ongoing humanitarian efforts.

He also informed the ambassador of a high-level international conference on the Rohingya crisis, scheduled for September 30 at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Chief Adviser expressed hope that the event would galvanize international support and help mobilize critical funding for the humanitarian response.

Ambassador van Bommel acknowledged the urgency of the crisis but noted that global attention has been diverted by other geopolitical conflicts.

Lamiya Morshed, senior secretary and SDG coordinator of the government, was also present at the meeting.

 

