CA Yunus: Dhaka-Beijing strategic partnership to advance peace, prosperity

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said Bangladesh and China will move forward hand in hand to advance their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, bringing peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of both countries and the world, reported UNB.

In a video message on Wednesday night marking two occasions, Prof Yunus reviewed the development of bilateral relations over the past 50 years, stating that China is Bangladesh's closest friend and most reliable partner.

Extending warm congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-China diplomatic ties, he expressed gratitude for China's long-standing trust, assistance, and support for Bangladesh.

He spoke highly of the remarkable achievements made by China under the leadership of the Communist Party of China in areas such as economic development, technological innovation, poverty alleviation, and serving the people, as well as its inspiration and contributions to the Global South and the international community.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh held a grand reception to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and China.

Finance Adviser Dr Salahuddin Ahmed was the chief guest, while Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki joined it as a special guest.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen attended and addressed the reception attended by over 600 guests, including Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan; senior representatives of major political parties; foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations in Bangladesh; as well as representatives from Chinese institutions in Bangladesh, teachers and students of Confucius Institutes, overseas Chinese, media professionals and think tank experts.

Ambassador Yao Wen said 2025 marks the 76th anniversary of the founding of China and the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

Eighty years ago, he said, the Chinese people made tremendous national sacrifices to save human civilization and defend world peace.

Eighty years later, he added, China has become a major power with the best track record on peace and security issues.

The Ambassador said that under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have achieved the miracle of eliminating absolute poverty.

He said China will always be a force for peace, stability, and progress in the world. “Not long ago, President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Governance Initiative, further contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to improving global governance. Since its proposal, the initiative has garnered broad international support, including from Bangladesh.”

The Ambassador said the year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Bangladesh, as well as the year of people-to-people exchanges.

“Looking back over the five decades of friendly exchanges, China and Bangladesh have always been good neighbors, sincere friends, and reliable partners, treating each other with respect, sincerity, strategic autonomy, and engaging in win-win cooperation,” he said.

The Ambassador said China stands ready to continue supporting Bangladesh in its modernisation journey and to advance hand in hand, writing a new chapter in the China-Bangladesh community with a shared future.

Adviser Dr Salahuddin Ahmed emphasised that China, based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, has provided assistance in areas such as infrastructure, education, science and technology, and health care, making significant contributions to Bangladesh's development and bringing tangible benefits to its people.

Adviser Farooki said the profound people-to-people bonds have been established between the two nations, and China-Bangladesh relations have now reached an all-time high.

Performances by the Yunnan Golden&Silver Bird Art Troupe and the Quanzhou Art Troupe, including ethnic dances, face-changing acrobatics, and traditional instrumental music, won rounds of applause from the guests.

The venue featured a photo exhibition on celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and China and photo exhibition on commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as multiple thematic booths for enterprise displays, tourism promotion and cultural experiences, which attracted great attention from the attendees.