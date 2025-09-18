Bangladesh delegation participates in Bimstec Young Leaders’ Summit in India

A group of 10 Bangladeshi youth, nominated by the interim government of Bangladesh, participated in the Bimstec Young Leaders’ Summit, hosted by the Government of India from September 9-11 in Guwahati, Assam.

This is the second edition of the event, as the first Bimstec Youth Summit was held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, in February 2025, which also saw the participation of 10 Bangladeshi youth delegates.

The summit underscored that the young leaders of the Bay of Bengal region should come together for ushering in inclusivity and deeper regional cooperation.

The event also spotlighted the strategic importance of North East India as a land bridge linking the Bay of Bengal community and advancing socio-economic integration.

The initiative, part of the 21-point action plan announced by the prime minister of India at the 6th Bimstec Summit, was organized in partnership with the Bharat Scouts and Guides and inaugurated by the governor of Assam.

It brought together over 80 dynamic young leaders from across all Bimstec member states.

Apart from representatives from Bangladesh Ministry of Youth & Sports and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bangladeshi delegation included participants from various sectors, ranging from an ed-tech entrepreneur to lawyer, museum curator to social and political activist.

The Bangladeshi delegates returned with enhanced skills, innovative ideas, and strengthened networks that will contribute to regional development efforts, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Their active participation showcased Bangladesh’s commitment to advancing the shared prosperity and connectivity goals of Bimstec.

The summit is in line with India’s Neighborhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR visions, and reinforces the collective resolve to nurture the region’s young leaders who will shape policies, strengthen cooperation, and confront the challenges of the future.

As part of its commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties, all expenses were fully funded by the Government of India.

Over the course of three days, the Summit engaged young leaders on themes of resilient and inclusive 21st-century leadership, entrepreneurship, design thinking and socially responsive innovation.

Cultural exchanges and country-sharing sessions further strengthened mutual understanding and solidarity among Bimstec nations.