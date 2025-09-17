Beijing welcomes Dhaka to participate in cooperation under framework of GGI

China has said Bangladesh is welcome to participate in cooperation under the framework of the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) together with other countries to build a more just and equitable global governance system.

The Global Governance Initiative (GGI) initiated by President Xi Jinping provides a "Chinese solution" to addressing global governance challenges.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said this during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam on Monday.

The two sides had in-depth exchanges of views on Bangladesh-China relations, practical cooperation, the Global Governance Initiative, and regional and international issues of common concern.

Ambassador Yao said Bangladesh-China relations have maintained a sound momentum of development with smooth bilateral cooperation and deepened friendship.

He said China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to continuously implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Siam said the Bangladeshi side welcomes and appreciates the Global Governance Initiative initiated by President Xi, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh side also expressed its satisfaction with the positive progress made in bilateral relations.

Bangladesh also reiterated its willingness to strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.