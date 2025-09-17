Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Beijing welcomes Dhaka to participate in cooperation under framework of GGI

The two sides exchanged views on Bangladesh-China relations, cooperation and global and regional issues

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen in a meeting with Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam on Monday, September 15, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 12:13 AM

China has said Bangladesh is welcome to participate in cooperation under the framework of the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) together with other countries to build a more just and equitable global governance system.

The Global Governance Initiative (GGI) initiated by President Xi Jinping provides a "Chinese solution" to addressing global governance challenges.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said this during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam on Monday.

The two sides had in-depth exchanges of views on Bangladesh-China relations, practical cooperation, the Global Governance Initiative, and regional and international issues of common concern.

Ambassador Yao said Bangladesh-China relations have maintained a sound momentum of development with smooth bilateral cooperation and deepened friendship.

He said China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to continuously implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Siam said the Bangladeshi side welcomes and appreciates the Global Governance Initiative initiated by President Xi, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh side also expressed its satisfaction with the positive progress made in bilateral relations.

Bangladesh also reiterated its willingness to strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Topics:

Bangladesh-ChinaBilateral relationshipYao Wen
Read More

China’s visa operations will remain suspended for 8 days

Prof Yunus: Bangladesh ready to scale up imports from US

Chinese Embassy introduces new visa application guidelines

Sk Bashir: Bangladesh must build capacity in industrial inputs to stay competitive

Ambassador Yao: China supports Bangladesh efforts to improve livelihoods

Bangladesh looks on as China, India move to have Brahmaputra in chokeholds

Latest News

Bangladesh edge Afghanistan by 8 runs to stay alive in Asia Cup

Telling the truth about false cases

From ego-system to eco-system

What to know about Qatar, the Middle East’s quiet power

Duscu and Juscu elections: What are the implications?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x