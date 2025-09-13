CJ visits Brazil to deepen judicial cooperation, discuss reform, innovation

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed is currently on an official visit to Brazil at the invitation of Chief Justice Antonio Herman Benjamin of the National High Court of Brazil to attend a high-level judicial exchange program.

The program titled “Exchange of views on issues of mutual judicial interest, especially institutional reform, environmental justice, judicial independence and technological innovation in the administration of justice,” aims to foster dialogue and cooperation between the judicial institutions of both countries.

During his visit, Chief Justice Dr Refaat is scheduled to meet with the chief justice of Brazil and participate in several discussions aimed at promoting institutional cooperation and knowledge sharing between the judiciaries of Bangladesh and Brazil, said a press release issued by the Supreme Court on Saturday.

On Friday, the chief justice took part in various day-long engagements, including a visit to the Palace of Justice in São Paulo.

He held a meeting with Fernando Antonio Torres Garcia, president of the Court of Justice of São Paulo, where both sides exchanged views on strengthening judicial collaboration.

Discussions focused on enhancing the application of restorative justice within the criminal justice systems of both countries and on its effective implementation.

The two sides also stressed the importance of increasing technical cooperation to promote reforms ensuring transparency, inclusivity and improved efficiency within judicial institutions.

As part of the visit, the chief justice toured the data centre of the Court of Justice of São Paulo and visited the São Paulo Criminal Court - the largest criminal court in South America.

The visit is expected to deepen Bangladesh's engagement with international judicial communities and strengthen bilateral judicial cooperation, the release added.

Chief justice is scheduled to return home on September 19.