Adviser Khalid meets Pakistan Premier Shehbaz Sharif

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday morning at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad.

Welcoming Dr Khalid Hossain and his delegation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are rooted in historic, cultural, and fraternal bonds. He expressed hope that these ties would be further strengthened in the coming days.

Referring to his meetings with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in New York and Cairo, Shehbaz Sharif lauded Dr Yunus's visionary leadership and his contributions to poverty alleviation.

He also appreciated the chief adviser's aspiration to deepen ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, the religious affairs adviser handed over a letter from Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In the letter, Professor Yunus expressed profound sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Pakistan over the unprecedented floods, conveying solidarity with the families of the deceased and those affected by the disaster.

He affirmed that the people of Bangladesh stand beside their Pakistani brethren during this difficult time and expressed confidence, saying: "We firmly believe that, under your (prime minister's) capable leadership, the people of Pakistan will overcome this challenge with their extraordinary patience and resilience."

In the letter, the chief adviser also conveyed Bangladesh's readiness to extend full support and assistance for relief and rehabilitation efforts, if required.

Discussions during the meeting included the possibility of resuming direct air travel between Dhaka and Karachi.

Besides, emphasis was also placed on enhancing educational cooperation through scholarships for student exchanges in agriculture, science, technology, religious studies, and medicine.

Meanwhile, the federal government of Pakistan has already approved 500 scholarships for Bangladeshi students to pursue academic programs ranging from honors to PhD levels.