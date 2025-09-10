Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Newly-built Bangladesh Embassy complex in Thimphu opens

Speakers expressed confidence that the new chancery would further strengthen bilateral ties.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam meets Bhutanese Foreign Minister D N Dhungyel in Thimphu on Tuesday. September 9, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 06:59 PM

The newly built Bangladesh Embassy Complex at Hejo in Thimphu, Bhutan was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuk of Bhutan attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Distinguished attendees included Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Chief Justice Norbu Tshering, National Council Chairperson Sangay Dorji, Foreign Minister D.N. Dhungyel, Minister of Energy and Renewable Resources Gem Tshering, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, Planning Commission Senior Secretary M.A. Akmall Hossain Azad, and UNB Editor-in-Chief Enayetullah Khan. Senior officials, business leaders, and eminent personalities from both countries were also present.

Speakers expressed confidence that the new chancery would further strengthen bilateral ties.

During his visit, Foreign Secretary Siam held an audience with the King of Bhutan and met separately with the Bhutanese Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and Foreign Secretary. Discussions focused on broad areas of cooperation, including a potential Free Trade Agreement, enhanced connectivity to boost trade, and expanded air links.

The talks also reviewed the progress of the Bhutanese Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kurigram, Bangladesh, and explored connecting it with Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City. Siam assured that Bangladesh would extend full support to His Majesty the King’s vision for Gelephu.

Bhutan expressed interest in exporting hydropower to Bangladesh, while discussions also covered internet connectivity. Bangladesh, in turn, conveyed its interest in sending skilled professionals to Bhutan.

