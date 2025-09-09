Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dhaka monitors Nepal unrest as citizens, national team stranded

Amid the protests, Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli resigned and left the country, while clashes continued

Logo of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 06:00 PM

Following the announcement of a social media shutdown in Nepal, and the country’s youth rising in anger against government corruption, the prime minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, resigned and left the country at the peak of the movement.

Due to the protests, conflict still persists in the country. Therefore, Dhaka is keeping an eye on the situation in Nepal. This information was learned on Tuesday from sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishing to be anonymous, said: “We are keeping our attention on the situation in Nepal. We are constantly in communication with the High Commission there. They are informing us of the updated situation. For now, it has been advised to avoid travel to Nepal. Besides that, the safety of our citizens is also being monitored.”

Sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said although members of the Bangladesh national football team were scheduled to return to the country on Tuesday from Nepal, all flights were cancelled due to the announcement of the airport closure there. As a result, they are stranded in Kathmandu.

In addition to the national team players, a 51-member delegation from the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC), who were there for educational activities, are also stranded in Kathmandu.

Topics:

NepalMinistry of Foreign Affairs
Read More

Bangladesh football team’s return delayed from Nepal; govt assures safety

Nepal unrest: Bangladesh embassy shares contacts for stranded Biman passengers

Biman flight returns to Dhaka after failed landing in Kathmandu

Bangladeshis in Nepal urged to stay indoors

180 Bangladeshis to be sent back from Kyrgyzstan

Bangladesh football team confined in hotel over Kathmandu curfew

Latest News

Chhatra Dal marches through campus alleging irregularities in Ducsu

Gold price surge in Bangladesh shows no sign of slowing

Barca's Camp Nou not ready to host Valencia game amid rebuild

Bangladesh football team’s return delayed from Nepal; govt assures safety

Prime Bank supports icddr,b in lifesaving interventions in Sylhet

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x