Dhaka monitors Nepal unrest as citizens, national team stranded

Following the announcement of a social media shutdown in Nepal, and the country’s youth rising in anger against government corruption, the prime minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, resigned and left the country at the peak of the movement.

Due to the protests, conflict still persists in the country. Therefore, Dhaka is keeping an eye on the situation in Nepal. This information was learned on Tuesday from sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishing to be anonymous, said: “We are keeping our attention on the situation in Nepal. We are constantly in communication with the High Commission there. They are informing us of the updated situation. For now, it has been advised to avoid travel to Nepal. Besides that, the safety of our citizens is also being monitored.”

Sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said although members of the Bangladesh national football team were scheduled to return to the country on Tuesday from Nepal, all flights were cancelled due to the announcement of the airport closure there. As a result, they are stranded in Kathmandu.

In addition to the national team players, a 51-member delegation from the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC), who were there for educational activities, are also stranded in Kathmandu.