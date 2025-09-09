Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Biman flight returns to Dhaka after failed landing in Kathmandu

Tribhuvan Airport authorities did not provide clearance for the landing

File image of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 05:51 PM

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight bound for Kathmandu was forced to return to Dhaka on Tuesday due to ongoing student unrest in Nepal.

Flight BG-371 departed Dhaka at 12:30 pm with 114 passengers but was unable to land at Tribhuvan International Airport as authorities did not provide clearance. The aircraft circled in Nepalese airspace before returning to Dhaka.

Meanwhile, 94 passengers on flight BG-372 from Kathmandu to Dhaka were stranded in Nepal.

According to Biman General Manager (Public Relations) ABM Rawshan Kabir, the stranded passengers have been accommodated in hotels and will be brought back once the situation stabilizes.

Hotel arrangements have also been made for passengers in Dhaka who were scheduled to travel to Kathmandu.

NepalBiman Bangladesh AirlinesTribhuvan International Airport (TIA)
