Dhaka Tribune
Vatican delegation to visit Bangladesh

On Thursday delegation will meet with Chief Adviser Yunus and Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and visit to religious institutions

Flags of Vatican city and Bangladesh. Photo: UNB
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 07:48 PM

A high-profile Vatican delegation, led by Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, head (prefect) of the Ministry (Dicastery) of Interreligious Dialogue, will visit Bangladesh from Saturday-September 11.

During the visit, they will meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, attend a series of interfaith dialogues, and visit religious institutions to promote religious harmony in Bangladesh, officials said on Thursday.

On Saturday, Cardinal Koovakad and the chief justice will hold a press conference at the Archbishop’s House in Kakrail, Ramna, at 6pm.

The ambassador of the Vatican to Bangladesh and Christian leaders will be present at the event.

 

Muhammad YunusVatican
