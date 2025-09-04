Vatican delegation to visit Bangladesh

A high-profile Vatican delegation, led by Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, head (prefect) of the Ministry (Dicastery) of Interreligious Dialogue, will visit Bangladesh from Saturday-September 11.

During the visit, they will meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, attend a series of interfaith dialogues, and visit religious institutions to promote religious harmony in Bangladesh, officials said on Thursday.

On Saturday, Cardinal Koovakad and the chief justice will hold a press conference at the Archbishop’s House in Kakrail, Ramna, at 6pm.

The ambassador of the Vatican to Bangladesh and Christian leaders will be present at the event.